Thane: 1 killed, another injured as two-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

1 killed, another injured as two-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi | ANI

Thane: A 25-year-old man died and another 22-year-old man was rescued on Friday when a part of slab of ground plus two-storey building collapsed near Shyan hotel at Khadipur in Bhiwandi in Thane district in early morning at around 3:50 am.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 3:50 am on Friday about the slab collapse of a two-storey building at Khadipur in Bhiwandi in Thane district. Soon after receiving the information, the disaster management team and Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel reached the spot with two fire vehicle. A 25-year-old person living in a shop on the ground floor has died on the spot due to collapse of the part of the slab of the building."

One person rescued

Sawant further added," The Bhiwandi fire brigade firefighters have carried out a search operation at the site of the incident and have recovered one person's body and rescued another safely from the site of the incident."

The deceased has been identified as Majid Ansari (25) and Ashraf Nagori (22) has been safely rescued from the spot.

"The firemen have searched the place of the incident for about 03 hours as per the information from Bhiwandi fire station" informed Sawant.

