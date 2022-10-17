e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: NMMC sees decline in Covid cases, active cases now at 240

Mumbai: NMMC sees decline in Covid cases, active cases now at 240

There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 240 from 910 in August.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: NMMC sees decline in Covid cases, active cases now at 240 | Representative Image
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 31 new cases of Covid on October 16.

There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 240 from 910 in August.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik holds meeting with NMCC chief on a host of issues
article-image

Meanwhile, 21 patients were discharged on October 16.

At present, 187 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 16, the civic body conducted 146 RT PCR tests and 119 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,62,838 RT PCR and 24, 05, 276 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed all its Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

Read Also
Pune: PMC restarts operation of two COVID-19 care centres from today amid surge in cases
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...