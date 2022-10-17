Mumbai: NMMC sees decline in Covid cases, active cases now at 240 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 31 new cases of Covid on October 16.

There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in October so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 240 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 21 patients were discharged on October 16.

At present, 187 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 16, the civic body conducted 146 RT PCR tests and 119 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,62,838 RT PCR and 24, 05, 276 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed all its Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.