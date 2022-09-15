Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik holds meeting with NMCC chief on a host of issues

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | File

Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik held a meeting with Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and raised various issues, including education policy in municipal schools, rising pollution, and others.

Naik holds periodic meetings with the civic chief on the latest issues in the city. During the recent meeting, Naik discussed issues regarding education policy in municipal schools and also gave valuable suggestions.

“Students from an ordinary household must get a quality education. As the CBSE board is usually preferred more, the civic body started two additional CBSE schools. However, the school is not functional yet,” said Naik. He added that he discussed the issue with the commissioner.

During the meeting, Naik discussed former corporator Vishal Dolas’s concern about not having enough space available for students in the CBSE school of the municipality in Nerul. The civic chief assured to increase the capacity of the classes to accommodate more students.

Naik also raised the issue of increasing pollution. Speaking about the issue, he said, “Untreated wastewater is being released in the industrial sector and this pollution has created a threat to the health of the citizens especially the respiratory diseases that have increased due to air pollution.”