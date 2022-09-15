Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 53 cases Covid on September 13, active cases now under 350 | Photo: BL Soni

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 44 new cases of Covid on September 13. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in the two weeks of September. The number of active cases also has come down to 323 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 88 patients were discharged on September 13.

At present, 222 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 13, the civic body conducted 1897 RT PCR tests and 2148 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,22,572 RT PCR and 23,56,501 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.