India reports 6,422 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 fatalities in a day | ANI File Photo

According to data released on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry, India added 6,422 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,16,479, while the number of active cases grew to 46,389 overall.

The figures revised at 8 am showed that the death toll increased to 28,250 with 34 fatalities, of which 20 deaths were reconciled by Kerala.

According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.71%, and the active cases make up 2.04% of all infections.

Within a 24-hour period, 640 more cases were added to the COVID-19 active caseload.

According to the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 1.71 percent and the daily positivity rate was 2.04%.

4.39 million people have recovered from the illness, while the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

The government reports that the country has already received 215.98 crore doses of the COVID vaccine as part of the ongoing statewide vaccination campaign for COVID-19.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 total had reached 20 lakh, on August 23, it reached 30 lakh, on September 5 it reached 40 lakh, and on September 16 it reached 50 lakh. It exceeded the 60 lakh threshold on September 28, the 70 lakh threshold on October 11, the 80 lakh threshold on October 29, the 90 lakh threshold on November 20, and the 1 crore threshold on December 19.

On May 4 and June 23 of last year, the nation reached the depressing two and three crore populations, respectively. On January 25 of this year, the four-crore threshold was crossed.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 14 fresh deaths, including two each from Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.