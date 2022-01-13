Pune: PMC restarts operation of two COVID-19 care centres from today amid surge in cases

Pune: As the number of active Covid patients in the city rises, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) resumed operations of two COVID-19 care centres in the city from Thursday.

The administration issued an order to restart Shivneri Jumbo Covid care centre and Avsari Covid care centre from today.

During the first Covid wave in 2020, the state government had set up jumbo Covid hospitals, which were handed over to PMC for operations.

On Wednesday, the PMC recorded a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. With 4,857 new cases, the active caseload jumped to 22,503 in the city. Besides, one death was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,131.

Meanwhile, Pune district might see the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 cases reach its peak by the last week of January or the first week of February, and hence the administration is taking all steps to ramp up the health infrastructure to tackle the situation, a senior official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the district is currently witnessing an upward trend as far as the number of infection cases is concerned and the authorities are ensuring that all preventive and precautionary steps are being taken.

Asked about reports which indicate that the COVID-19 curve is flattening in Mumbai and Delhi, Rao said that Pune is three weeks behind Mumbai in terms the pace of infection.

Rao also said that if by the end of January or mid-February, Mumbai is completely safe and the situation there normalises, then by the end of February or March, a similar situation could be seen in Pune district.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:30 AM IST