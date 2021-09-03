Mumbai: Nigerian national held with 117 gm Cocaine in Andheri

Mumbai: A Nigerian national was nabbed from Andheri for possession of 117 grams of Cocaine by a team deployed for night patrolling on Thursday. The accused was intercepted over suspicion after his gait gave him away and the contraband was seized. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

In a crackdown on drug peddlers in the city, Mumbai Police had ramped up the night patrolling. During one such patrolling round, a team from Andheri police station saw a man moving suspiciously with a bag near Divate Chawl, on Gundavali service road in Andheri (E), at around 10.45pm. Upon interception, the accused, identified as Christain Anayyo Chuguva, a Nigerian national, even tried to overpower the police team, claiming his innocence.



When the police, however, checked his bag, they found 117 grams of Cocaine, a banned drug, valued at ₹7.77 lakh in the international market. The Nigerian national was apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Chugava said that he was to deliver the drugs to a customer in Andheri (E), and had travelled from Nalasopara. Police are now verifying if Chugava's visa has expired and probe into the source of the drugs is underway.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Son of music director held with 1 kg Manali charas worth Rs 50 lakhs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:10 PM IST