Mumbai: NGT Takes Suo-Motu Action After FPJ Report On Untidy Mahim Railway Tracks; MPCB Investigation Reveals Ongoing Litter Issues

Picture Of Mahim Railway Station's Track Showing Thick Layer Of Garbage | X

The Western Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a news report published in the Free Press Journal (FPJ) on April 10, titled “Mumbai: Picture of Mahim Railway Station's Track Showing Thick Layer of Garbage Sparks Criticism; Netizens Question Authorities over Cleanliness.” The report, which highlighted the deplorable condition of the tracks at Mahim Railway Station due to garbage accumulation, prompted the NGT to initiate action.

In response, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) filed an affidavit detailing their investigation into the matter. An official inspection of the site took place on June 10, revealing that while the main tracks and platforms at Mahim Junction were cleaned, the railway siding tracks were still heavily littered with garbage, much of which was attributed to waste being dumped by nearby slum residents.

Following the inspection, on June 21, the MPCB issued proposed directions to Mahim Junction, Western Railway, addressing the improper disposal of solid waste from the slum areas onto the railway siding yard. The affidavit also stated that the Office of the Assistant Divisional Engineer (Track/South Lower Parel) acknowledged the ongoing problem of waste being thrown onto the tracks at Mahim South and North yards, as well as the stabling yard. The railways informed the Board that the cleaning process was ongoing, involving both JCB.

Thus after hearing the affidavit filed by the Board, before the Tribunal, it has asked the Board to inform if railway stations fall under consent regime, and if so then under what category will it be considered?