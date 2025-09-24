Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund

Maharashtra's Raigad district deluged after heavy rains | PTI

Ministers, MPs, and MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have decided to donate their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in response to the severe floods and heavy rainfall that have devastated several districts of Maharashtra.

NCP Leaders Follow Bhujbal’s Lead

Earlier, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had announced that he would contribute his one month’s salary to aid flood-affected families. Following his decision, the NCP leadership has directed all its legislators and MPs to make similar contributions.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP National President Ajit Pawar has been personally visiting flood-hit areas with his cabinet colleagues to review the situation. “Efforts are being made to ensure immediate relief to citizens. The NCP stands firmly with farmers, workers, and common people in this difficult time, and more measures for assistance will be announced in the coming days,” said NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

Ajit Pawar began his inspection tour of Solapur district early in the morning from Kurti village in Karmala taluka, where he visited affected farms and gave necessary instructions to local officials.

Shiv Sena Ministers Join Relief Efforts

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that all Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs would donate one month’s salary to the relief fund. He assured that the Shiv Sena has always stood by farmers during natural calamities and will continue to extend its support.

Gazetted Officers Also Contribute

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation has also joined the initiative. Around 1.5 lakh gazetted officers will donate one day’s salary from September to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support those affected in Marathwada, Beed, Ahilyanagar, and other districts where crops and houses have suffered extensive damage.

Relief Operations Underway

Relief operations are already underway. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed that 10 kg wheat and rice are being distributed to each affected family, with 2,654 families having received 26.5 metric tonnes of food grains so far.

“The crisis is so severe that the state will not wait for central aid. The government has already started the first phase of assistance, and further help will be provided after assessment of damages. We are witnessing cloudbursts and unprecedented rainfall, which are clear effects of global warming. Rain is no longer falling but lashing down, and town planning must take such extreme weather into account,” Bhujbal remarked.

