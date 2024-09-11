 Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant From Liquidation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMaheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant From Liquidation

Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant From Liquidation

The NCLT-appointed receiver, Vijayendra Sharma, is in talks with the state government to revive the project.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of the Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project, worth crores of rupees, hangs in balance as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given a final 90-day deadline to resolve the project's future. If a resolution is not reached within this timeframe, the dam will be liquidated.

The project, which was 70% complete, has been stuck in limbo since 2013. The NCLT-appointed receiver, Vijayendra Sharma, is in talks with the state government to revive the project. However, despite being in discussion for six years, a resolution has not been reached. The NCLT court has given the receiver 90 days to bring in a new party for the operation and maintenance of the dam. If this deadline is not met, the dam will be liquidated.

Read Also
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Approves MP’s Proposal To Increase MSP Of Soybean To ₹4892...
article-image

The court has emphasised the national importance of the project, which is why it has been given repeated extensions. The state government is also considering reviving the project, with the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) willing to take over the operation and maintenance of the project. The future of the project remains uncertain and the next 90 days will be crucial in determining its fate.

The Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project has been plagued by delays and controversies since its inception. The project was initially expected to generate 400 MW of power, but it has been stuck in limbo for years, causing significant losses to the state exchequer. The project's revival is crucial not only for the state's power sector but also for the local economy, which has been severely impacted by the project's delay.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Malaika & Amrita Arora's Step-Father Anil Mehta Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Building Terrace In Bandra
Mumbai: Malaika & Amrita Arora's Step-Father Anil Mehta Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Building Terrace In Bandra
Prayers, Learning & Action: Catholics Observing 'Season Of Creation' As Part Of Global Effort To Protect Planet
Prayers, Learning & Action: Catholics Observing 'Season Of Creation' As Part Of Global Effort To Protect Planet
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Panvel Developer To Refund ₹21.6 Lakh To Buyer For Unfinished Flat
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Panvel Developer To Refund ₹21.6 Lakh To Buyer For Unfinished Flat
VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi
VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farmers' Crops At Risk As Municipality Diverts Sewage Into Irrigation Canal, Ignoring Protests

Farmers' Crops At Risk As Municipality Diverts Sewage Into Irrigation Canal, Ignoring Protests

Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant...

Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant...

District Crime Roundup: 29 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized; Police Solve Theft Case...

District Crime Roundup: 29 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Seized; Police Solve Theft Case...

MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief...

MoU Signed Between MP Govt & National Dairy Development Board To Promote Milk Production; Says Chief...

Indore: Daughter On Ventilator, Woman Alleges Medical Negligence In Her Surgery

Indore: Daughter On Ventilator, Woman Alleges Medical Negligence In Her Surgery