Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project's Future Hangs In Balance; NCLT Gives 90 Days To Save Power Plant From Liquidation

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of the Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project, worth crores of rupees, hangs in balance as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given a final 90-day deadline to resolve the project's future. If a resolution is not reached within this timeframe, the dam will be liquidated.

The project, which was 70% complete, has been stuck in limbo since 2013. The NCLT-appointed receiver, Vijayendra Sharma, is in talks with the state government to revive the project. However, despite being in discussion for six years, a resolution has not been reached. The NCLT court has given the receiver 90 days to bring in a new party for the operation and maintenance of the dam. If this deadline is not met, the dam will be liquidated.

The court has emphasised the national importance of the project, which is why it has been given repeated extensions. The state government is also considering reviving the project, with the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) willing to take over the operation and maintenance of the project. The future of the project remains uncertain and the next 90 days will be crucial in determining its fate.

The Maheshwar Hydroelectric Project has been plagued by delays and controversies since its inception. The project was initially expected to generate 400 MW of power, but it has been stuck in limbo for years, causing significant losses to the state exchequer. The project's revival is crucial not only for the state's power sector but also for the local economy, which has been severely impacted by the project's delay.