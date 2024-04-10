Mumbai: Picture Of Mahim Railway Station's Track Showing Thick Layer Of Garbage Sparks Criticism; Netizens Question Authorities Over Cleanliness

Picture Of Mahim Railway Station's Track Showing Thick Layer Of Garbage Sparks Massive Criticism; Netizens Question Authorities Over Cleanliness | X

Mumbai: Mumbai local trains network is popularly identified as the lifeline of Mumbaikars who are solely dependent on it for their daily professional commutation. Needless to say, Mumbaikars, especially the working middle class are highly sensitive about anything about their local train. Anything said or put on social media about Mumbai Local train draws series of reactions taking a turn of a heated discussion. In one of the most recent examples depicting a similar sentiment, an X (Former twitter) user-@mumbaimatterz posted a picture claiming it to be a scene that was captured from the window seat of a western railway local train when it was at Mahim Junction station. The picture showed the railway track barely visible due to a thick layer of garbage that included any thing and everything.

The Mumbai division of Central Railway reacted to the post calling for an action by Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway. The Mumbai division of Central Railway also posted saying, "We request you to please share the Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

Needless to say, Netizens sprung into discussions blaming the BMC, the railway authorities alleging poor waste management system. Suresh Kumar said, "Railways worse than BMC in keeping its properties clean & encroachment free..a Govt. run entity where no one is accountable..no one will ever lose his/her job for keeping the tracks so filthy, so who bothers ?". Parshuram Vasaman said, "Waste Management is very poor....".

Meanwhile, some Mumbaikars have drawn our attention to a very important point that we citizens very conveniently miss out while blaming the Govt Bodies and related authorities for everything under the sun. Amit Gulekar reacted saying, "We have a habit of blaming the authorities while we are the most indisciplined citizens of the world."

While all the laws are in place, Staff is hired all over Mumbai to clean the mess we citizens create, when we as citizens will turn serious about caring for our own city before casually flinging unwanted garbage in public places is the biggest question that has remained unanswered since for ever.