 Maharashtra Public Health Department On High Alert Amid Flood-Like Conditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Public Health Department On High Alert Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Maharashtra Public Health Department On High Alert Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Chairing a state-level review meeting at Arogya Bhavan, Abitkar interacted with senior officials from Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Latur divisions through video conferencing. He assessed the flood situation and the availability of medical facilities in affected regions.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Public Health Department On High Alert Amid Flood-Like Conditions |

With several parts of Maharashtra facing flood-like conditions due to continuous heavy rains, the state’s Public Health Department has been placed on high alert to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday directed officials and staff to remain fully prepared and provide immediate medical assistance to citizens.

State-Level Review of Flood Situation

Chairing a state-level review meeting at Arogya Bhavan, Abitkar interacted with senior officials from Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Latur divisions through video conferencing. He assessed the flood situation and the availability of medical facilities in affected regions.

Ensuring Medical Preparedness

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Achole Hospital Land Dispute Resolved, Free Allotment Approved
Maharashtra News: Achole Hospital Land Dispute Resolved, Free Allotment Approved
Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Launches Specialised Gastroenterology OPD For Advanced Care
Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Launches Specialised Gastroenterology OPD For Advanced Care
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Visit Flood-Hit Areas In Maharashtra
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs Eknath Shinde & Ajit Pawar Visit Flood-Hit Areas In Maharashtra
Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Reason Revealed
Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Reason Revealed

The Minister instructed divisional deputy directors to closely monitor healthcare institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure adequate stocks of medicines at all centres. He further ordered that 108 and 102 ambulances be kept ready, doctors remain present at headquarters, and immediate repair measures be taken if health facilities are impacted by floods.

Care for Flood-Affected and Displaced Citizens

“Flood-affected patients must be given timely treatment, while displaced citizens should be provided services at health camps,” Abitkar said. He also emphasized micro-planning at the village level, including regular checks of drinking water sources, on-site medical care for displaced patients, and preventive measures against epidemics such as spraying of TLC powder and insecticides.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers Expected Today Ahead Of Fresh Spell Of Heavy Rain; Orange Alert...
article-image

Round-the-Clock Medical Support

Abitkar directed doctors and staff to remain available round the clock and maintain preparedness against waterborne diseases. Stressing the department’s commitment, he said, “In times of crisis, our foremost duty is to ensure that citizens receive immediate medical help.”

The meeting was attended by Health Services Director Dr. Vijay Khandewad along with other senior state officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Achole Hospital Land Dispute Resolved, Free Allotment Approved

Maharashtra News: Achole Hospital Land Dispute Resolved, Free Allotment Approved

Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Launches Specialised Gastroenterology OPD For Advanced Care

Mumbai News: Cooper Hospital Launches Specialised Gastroenterology OPD For Advanced Care

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'Swachhotsav 2025' To Promote Cleanliness Across City

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'Swachhotsav 2025' To Promote Cleanliness Across City

Miraculous Escape! Woman Survives Unhurt After Falling From Moving Women’s Special Train Between...

Miraculous Escape! Woman Survives Unhurt After Falling From Moving Women’s Special Train Between...

Hindu Groups Announce Gatherings In Mumbai With 'I Love Mahadev' Banners To Counter 'I Love...

Hindu Groups Announce Gatherings In Mumbai With 'I Love Mahadev' Banners To Counter 'I Love...