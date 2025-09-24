Maharashtra Public Health Department On High Alert Amid Flood-Like Conditions |

With several parts of Maharashtra facing flood-like conditions due to continuous heavy rains, the state’s Public Health Department has been placed on high alert to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday directed officials and staff to remain fully prepared and provide immediate medical assistance to citizens.

State-Level Review of Flood Situation

Chairing a state-level review meeting at Arogya Bhavan, Abitkar interacted with senior officials from Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Latur divisions through video conferencing. He assessed the flood situation and the availability of medical facilities in affected regions.

Ensuring Medical Preparedness

The Minister instructed divisional deputy directors to closely monitor healthcare institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure adequate stocks of medicines at all centres. He further ordered that 108 and 102 ambulances be kept ready, doctors remain present at headquarters, and immediate repair measures be taken if health facilities are impacted by floods.

Care for Flood-Affected and Displaced Citizens

“Flood-affected patients must be given timely treatment, while displaced citizens should be provided services at health camps,” Abitkar said. He also emphasized micro-planning at the village level, including regular checks of drinking water sources, on-site medical care for displaced patients, and preventive measures against epidemics such as spraying of TLC powder and insecticides.

Round-the-Clock Medical Support

Abitkar directed doctors and staff to remain available round the clock and maintain preparedness against waterborne diseases. Stressing the department’s commitment, he said, “In times of crisis, our foremost duty is to ensure that citizens receive immediate medical help.”

The meeting was attended by Health Services Director Dr. Vijay Khandewad along with other senior state officials.