Mumbai News: WR, Mpower Collaborate to Launch 'Suraksha Initiative' For RPF Personnel's Mental Health Support | FPJ

Mumbai: In a unique initiative by Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mumbai Division, in collaboration with Mpower (an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust), the Mpower Suraksha initiative was launched on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Western Railway’s Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the 'Mpower Suraksha' initiative is a joint proactive effort by RPF, Mumbai Division, and Mpower to address mounting concerns over the mental well-being and stress levels among Indian security forces. It will provide mental health support to around 1,500 RPF personnel of Mumbai Division. On October 20, 2023, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this initiative was signed in the presence of S. K. Albela, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Western Railway; Shri P. C. Sinha, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner/RPF, Western Railway; SKS Rathore, Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner/RPF, Mumbai Division; and the team of Mpower, comprising Parveen Shaikh, Vice President of Operations at Mpower, and Dr. Ambrish Dharmadhikari, AVP – Clinical Operations and Rural Initiatives at Mpower.

MPOWER SURAKSHA initiative

Speaking on the collaboration, P. C. Sinha, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner/RPF, Western Railway, stated that the launch of the MPOWER SURAKSHA initiative will help in identifying jawans having psychological issues. He informed that RPF jawans deal with stressful situations every day. This step will help in creating awareness and assist them in dealing with their challenges by experts. Echoing his thoughts, S. K. Albela, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Western Railway, expressed his support for this crucial initiative and stated that the dedicated men and women who serve in the RPF shoulder the immense responsibility of safeguarding the security and operational integrity of the railway networks. Their physical and emotional well-being stands as a cornerstone of our commitment to their service. Through this partnership with Mpower, WR is taking a substantial and pivotal step in our collective duty to provide them with the comprehensive and steadfast mental health support they rightfully deserve.

Thakur added that as part of this collaboration, 'MPOWER SURAKSHA' will offer outbound call assistance, supported with a dedicated 24x7 mental health toll-free helpline. This initiative will go beyond professional counseling, encompassing raising awareness. Furthermore, comprehensive screening processes will ensure tailored and steadfast mental health support, even in high-stress situations.