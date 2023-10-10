Mumbai News: Ahead Of 125th Anniversary, WR Headquarters To Undergo ₹6.5 Cr Makeover

Western Railway Heritage Building | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Ahead of its 125th anniversary, the Western Railway (WR) headquarters – located at Churchgate – is all set to undergo a makeover of ₹6.5 crore. Divided in two phases, the plan's blueprint aims to restore the building, which is now more than a century old, to its original glory.

Talking about the revamp of the historic ground plus three-storey structure, senior rail officials said that the first phase will focus on restoring the building's original features, including cleaning, waterproofing, and addressing dome leakage issues.

Western Railway Heritage building (night view) | Vijay Gohil

Tender process for phase one already underway

The tender process for this phase is already underway while preparations are in full swing for the second phase as well. The latter part aims to further enhance the building by implementing an improved theme lighting system for the entire structure. It also includes plans to develop the existing museum on the ground floor, construct a new museum on the third floor and provision for a heritage walk gallery.

History

The history of this remarkable structure dates back to the incorporation of the Bombay, Baroda, and Central India Railway (BB&CI), the WR's predecessor. Initially located in Surat, the BB&CI moved its headquarters to various locations in Mumbai before finally settling at the existing building in 1899. Renowned architect Frederick William Stevens, who had previously designed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, was selected to design the Churchgate building. He ingeniously blended Venetian Gothic and Indo-Saracenic architectural styles to erect the significant structure boasting of central tower, sculptures and exquisite stonework.

According to the WR, construction began in May 1894 and was completed in January 1899, within the estimated cost of ₹7.5 lakh. In November 1905, a fire broke out, causing significant damage to the building and historical documents stored in the dome. The restoration was later carried out by Charles Fredrick Stevens, who was Frederick William's son, at a cost of ₹3 lakh.

An official described the restoration plan as a project which aims to ensure that the magnificent structure continues to be a symbol of pride for generations to come.

Project details

Number of phases

2

Works involved in phase 1

Restoring building's original features, cleaning, addressing dome leakage issues

Works involved in phase 2

Developing existing museum on ground floor, constructing new one on third floor, building heritage walk gallery

Phase 1 tendering process underway

Walking down memory lane

HQ's construction started in 1894

Project completed in 1899

₹7.5 lakh spent on the building

Building damaged in 1905 fire

Restored at a cost of ₹3 lakh