Union cabinet approves Rs 10k crore redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

Union cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore plan for redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The information was provided by Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on his twitter handle said that the New Delhi railway station will have integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station will be redesigned inspired by Modera's Sun temple. In Mumbai, the heritage building of CSMT's won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.

The ministry added that all the three railway stations will be redeveloped within approximately 2 -3.5 years. The stations will be revamped using Modular technology.

