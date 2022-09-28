Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital and Citi India launch seven-floor building to improve city's healthcare

Ribbon cutting was done by Mr. Ashu Khullar, CEO Citi India & Regional Head for South Asia, in presence of other dignitaries, Jaslok Hospital Trustees - Mr. Narain Chanrai, Mr. Jagdish Chanrai & Mrs. Kanta Masand and Jitendra Haryan, CEO at Jaslok Hospital. |

Mumbai: Amidst concerns over lack of beds and poor infrastructure in healthcare units in Mumbai, Jaslok Hospital and Citi India have launched, in collaboration, a seven-floor facility Jaslok Annex.

The annex has 85 patient beds, amongst the highest ratio of ICU beds to total beds. It includes 36 ICU and 15 dialysis beds, and a cutting-edge nuclear medicine department.



Jaslok Annex is connected to the main hospital building at the third floor for efficient movement of patient, material, and medical staff. Also, the top two floors of the new building are home to inhouse services such as a hospital laboratory, overnight dormitory facilities for patients' kin and a training-cum-conference room for health professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said, “We are invested in improving our clinical facility and technology to deliver the highest quality patient care.”



“It is designed to be extremely safe for doctors, patients and visiting family alike in a high-infection scenario. Mr. Ashu Khullar, CEO of Citi India added.

This is the second healthcare association between Jaslok Hospital and Citi.

Earlier, the two had collectively vaccinated over 3,40,000 citizens with free Covishield doses.

Read Also Navratri 2022: Beauty products that can give instant glow after a tiring garba night