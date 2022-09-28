Navratri 2022: Beauty products that can give instant glow after a tiring garba night

Dholida! Garba vibes have already made devotees and dance enthusiasts groove. If you are worried of your dull skin, acne or frizzy hair the next day after you had an exciting Garba night, we have got you covered! Here are four overall beauty products that you can try this festive season for a fresh look everyday.

Nua's Detoxifying Clay Mask

Nua's Detoxifying Clay Mask | 60 gms pack - 499 INR/-

Rejuvenating your skin is a necessary task after a tiring day, dust exposure or a sun-tan based vacation. What better than using face masks to cool and calm one's skin!

Nua's Detoxifying Clay Mask is a product that's considered to be a non-drying, mineral-rich clay mask that can help you add freshness to your facial skin. It exfoliates the skin without any irritation. In addition, to the Salicylic Acid component, the beauty product is formulated with Kaolin Clay and Activated Charcoal proving effective to remove excess oils.

Inveda 's Vitamin E + Niacinamide Hydrating Toner

Inveda 's Vitamin E + Niacinamide Hydrating Toner | Price - INR 400

As toners are an essential step in skincare to balance pH and prepare skin for the rest of the skincare, this nourishing product can take care of your skin. Vitamin E helps in getting antioxidants into the body that can help in gaining youthful and glowing skin, while Niacinamide is another key ingredient in this range that helps in treating hyperpigmentation as well as sun damage. Thus, the product can help your skin to feel young and lively.

Considered to be made with the highest quality natural extracts of Vitamin E, Niacinamide, and Coconut extract to give beautifully glowing skin and tone up for the ultimate glow you are looking for.

Ayouthveda Acne Enemy Facewash gel

Ayouthveda Acne Enemy Facewash gel | Price: 150 INR /-

Ayouthveda acne enemy face wash gel hosts a winning combination of traditionally trusted herbs with the advanced Alpha- CURe complex which effectively prohibits proliferation and activation of acnegenic bacteria.

It is enhanced with a formula fortified with the rich fraction of α-Mangostin from Garcinia & rich botanicals- Rubia, Indian Madder, Greentea, Rose & coconut water. Buy acne face wash online which reduces redness, balances out excessive oil production, splashes skin with micronutrients and heals acne eruption. Acne enemy face wash gel leaves the skin purified and refreshed.

Bioactive Biotin33 Shampoo

Bioactive Biotin33 Shampoo | Price - 359 INR/-

Setting one's hair right is equally important to make you festival ready. This shampoo from the OZiva Bioactive range promises to about an 33% increase in hair volume.

OZiva Bioactive Biotin33 Shampoo brings you highly concentrated Biotin for hair growth, stronger hair, and increasing your hair thickness for those luscious locks. This shampoo is free of mineral oil, paraben, sulphate, dye, artificial fragrance and silicone along with being vegan and cruelty free.

*prices may vary during the festive season and other days. Available online.