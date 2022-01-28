Mumbai: 19 stations across Central and Western Railways in Mumbai to see makeover costing Rs 947 crore

Nineteen railway stations across Central and Western Railways in Mumbai will see a makeover costing Rs 947 crore. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will be improving stations, constructing FOBs, elevated decks, inter-connecting with FOBs and skywalks, developing green spaces and other improvements as part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A.

According to MRVC officials, they have now called for tenders wherein various works shall be carried out in and implemented in 7 different lots. These works shall be seen in the coming months at different railway stations on Main and Harbour lines on both Central and Western Railways.

“We are also including the smaller stations which see lesser footfall and that needs an upgrade,” said a senior railway official.

As part of the station improvement program under MUTP-3A, the MRVC will be undertaking to revamp of 11 railway stations on Central Railway and 8 stations on Western Railway. Some of the stations include, Bhandup, Mulund, Shahad, Neral, Kasara, GTB Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Kandivali, Mira Road, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar.

There are a total of 119 stations on the Mumbai Suburban Railway System and according to rail officials, most of the stations are more than 80 years old and highly congested. “All suburban stations need to be improved and upgraded from passenger’s amenities point of view. In addition, the circulating space for passengers has become restricted due to augmentation of service and increase of the length of trains to 12/15 coach,” said a senior MRVC official.

There is an urgent need for additional circulating space by the provision of elevated decks, the interconnection between FoBs, improving entry/exit projects. It is planned to upgrade about 16 stations by the provision of FoB’s, elevated decks, the interconnection between deck, FOB’s, skywalk, relocation of service buildings, stalls, kiosks etc., improving entry/exit, improve the circulating area, provision of green space, improvement in general lighting and general electrical services etc.

For MUTP-3A, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be financing towards the cost. Detailed planning and design of infringement removal work, Evaluation of the station redevelopment, Preparations of plans, elevations and sections showing existing and proposed IGBC/ Green Building features are part of the role.

The MRVC is setting up two high-tech car sheds each for the Central and Western Railway and has started the process to acquire land at Bhivpuri in Karjat and Vangaon in Palghar, where the car sheds are proposed. As part of the Rs 33,000-crore MUTP-3A, the MRVC had decided in 2019 to set up the two-car sheds that will be used for parking, maintenance, inspection and repair of local trains. Considering the requirement and availability of land on both the lines, 35 hectares in Vangaon for Western Railway and 55 hectares in Bhivapuri for the Central Railway were identified for the construction of the new car sheds.

