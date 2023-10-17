Mumbai: WR’s RPF Organizes 28th NHRC Annual Debate Competition For Central Armed Police Forces

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force organised the 28th edition of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Annual Debate Competition for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2023 at Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai recently.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the annual debate competition was held for the West Zone in which participants from four Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participated. 16 participants from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) participated in the event.

The topic for the debate was “Observance of Human Right is an essential element in war against Terrorism and Insurgency” in English and “आतंकवाद और विद्रोह के खिलाफ युद्ध में मानवाधिकारों का पालन एक अनिवार्य तत्व है” in Hindi likewise. All the teams put forth their ideas vociferously both, for and Against the topic. The participants for each team in this Zonal Debate Competition were selected based on the intra-zonal competition held for all CAPFs. The winners of this competition will compete for semi-final and final rounds at the national level.

Thakur further stated that in the English segment, the 1st rank was secured by CISF team comprising Sub-Inspectors Yash Tyagi and Deepak Yadav. The 2nd rank went to BSF team of Constables Krishna Kant Jha and Rohit Kumar, while the 3rd rank was secured by RPF team with Sub-Inspectors Ashutosh Rathore and Pankaj Malik. CRPF team of Sub-Inspector Ganesh Mahadev Shinde and Inspector Preeti Singh adjudged at 4th rank. In the Hindi segment, the 1st rank was secured by RPF team which included Lady Sub-Inspectors Dheeraj Rathod and Manisha. BSF team with Constable Rohit Kumar Bharti and Head Constable Prakash Singh secured the 2nd rank, the CISF team with Head- Constable Kundan Kumar Upadhyay and Constable Rahul Singh secured the 3rd rank and the 4th rank was secured by CRPF team comprising Inspectors Dipankar Kumar and Kripa Chand Swami.

Thakur added that P.C. Sinha, IG cum Principle Chief Security Commissioner, RPF of Western Railway was the nodal officer to organise the Debate Competition for West Zone, which included force personnel from Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujrat, Lakshadweep, and Maharashtra regions. Further, NHRC has decided that Railway Protection Force would conduct the semi-final and final rounds of Debate Competitions. On this occasion Ajoy Sadani IG cum Principle Chief Security Commissioner, RPF of Central Railway, Hemant Kumar DIG/RPSF, Jitendra Srivastava DIG/Security, DFCCL and other senior officers graced the event with their presence.

