Mumbai News: Women Artisans Weave Sustainability Into Ganesh Utsav With Tata Power’s Anokha Dhaaga

As Mumbai readies itself to welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur and devotion, a group of women artisans under Tata Power’s flagship initiative, Anokha Dhaaga, is bringing a sustainable and artistic twist to the festive season.

Crochet & Craft for the Deity

From intricately crocheted hibiscus flowers and colourful floral ' torans' to hand-decorated aarti thalis and innovative modak-shaped candles, these eco-friendly products are blending tradition with environmental consciousness. Each item has been handcrafted by women trained through Anokha Dhaaga’s extensive skill development programme.

The initiative, launched in 2015 with just 16 artisans, has now grown into a community of over 25,000 women across 19 active centres and 2,700 self-help groups. It not only supports livelihood creation but also champions sustainable and culturally rooted products that are finding increasing relevance in urban households.

"This Ganesh Utsav, our aim is to promote decor that is both festive and environmentally responsible," said a Tata Power spokesperson. “Each piece reflects craftsmanship, tradition, and our commitment to sustainability.”

Modaks With a Twist

Symbolism plays a strong role in the artisans' creations. The crochet hibiscus flowers believed to be one of Lord Ganesha’s favourite blooms are carefully hand-stitched. ' 'Torans ' made of pompoms and threadwork are designed to usher in positivity, while hand-decorated thalis, adorned with mirrors and intricate designs, are crafted for daily aarti rituals. The modak-shaped candles, modelled after Ganesha’s favourite sweet, serve as a meaningful and eco-conscious alternative to traditional wax candles.

Beyond Festive Decor

"These products are a result of intensive training provided at Anokha Dhaaga centres, which uphold high standards of skill development. Beyond craft, the programme empowers women with income-generating opportunities and a platform to share their talent with a wider audience" said spokesperson of Tata power adding that as the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, Anokha Dhaaga’s artisans are offering more than just festive items they are weaving stories of empowerment, sustainability, and tradition into every creation.