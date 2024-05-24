Mumbai News: Widow Of UBT Leader Alleges Conspiracy Behind Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case

Tejasvee Ghosalkar |

Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the widow of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, has alleged a larger conspiracy behind the murder of her husband and said that his alleged killer Mauris Noronha's suicide is just deceptive. She demanded that Noronha's death need to be investigated.

Tejasvee had recently submitted a reply on the bail plea of Amarendra Mishra, the bodyguard of Noronha, before the sessions court. In her reply, she claimed, “After about one hour after the firing on Ghosalkar, Noronha was suspiciously found dead on the mezzanine floor of his office with a gun-shot to his head and some live bullets lying in a plastic bag on the table near him and the pistol was on the floor next his body. The suspicious death of Noronha needs to be investigated.”

The plea further added, “It is highly probable and prima-facie appears that Noronha was shot at by unknown professional assailants, but shown to the public that Noronha allegedly committed suicide.”

Read Also Bombay HC Asks Police To Produce Material In Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case

“It is also very peculiar that firstly no one has seen Noronha going on the mezzanine floor of the office and secondly there is no eyewitness to the shootout. It is submitted that it can be seen from the photographs that after his dead body was recovered his both palms were blue with some marks appearing on his left wrist,” reads Tejasvee's plea.

She has hinted at the suspicious conduct of Mishra and personal assistant Mehul Parekh.

She has stated that Mishra in his bail plea and Parekh in his statement to police had claimed that they were at Karuna Hospital to consult a doctor for Parekh's mother Bharti.

“The admission of Bharti Parekh to Karuna Hospital was only done with an intent to secure, to record and to create a fake alibi that both the accused (Mishra and Mehul) were at Karuna Hospital, but both were actually seen in and around the crime scene between 19:25 hours and 19:40 hours. Bharti Parekh's admission to Karuna Hospital was a part of the larger conspiracy,” Tejasvee has said in her plea.

She has further pleaded, “Looking at the modus operandi and highly probable involvement of unknown influential persons, the investigating machinery should investigate the details of all financial transactions and gratitude gifts obtained by Mishra, Mehul, Noronha and their respective families, relatives, friends, acquaintances and any other known and unknown persons involved in the conspiracy of the said crime for a period of last one year which could provide leads in the investigation as it has come to the forefront that Seema Noronha (wife of Noronha) was scheduled to travel to Dubai in the recent past.”