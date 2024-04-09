Mumbai News: Crime Branch Files 600- Page Chargesheet In Ghosalkar Murder Case, Noronha's Bodyguard Unaware Of His Motive

CBI | Representational Image

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 600-page chargesheet in the case of Abhishek Ghosalkar’s murder. It indicates that social worker-shooter Mauris Noronha’s security guard Amerinder Mishra, who is currently in jail as his gun was used in the firing, was unaware of his boss’s intentions.

On February 8, Abhishek Ghosalkar, the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead by Noronha during a Facebook live session at Ghosalkar’s Borivali office. Minutes later, Noronha turned the same gun on himself and died by suicide. Although Noronha is named as the main accused, the chargesheet reflects an abated summary against him due to his demise.

Details Of Noronha's Unlawful Actions and Police Investigation

The probe revealed that Noronha had unlawfully stored Mishra’s firearm in the safe at his office, where the shooting took place, contrary to legal protocol. The police assert that the attack was premeditated and Noronha hired an armed bodyguard in December 2023 only to gain access to a firearm.

Mishra is in custody and faces charges under sections of the Arms Act. The police have gathered statements from 72 persons, including Noronha’s personal assistant and auto-rickshaw drivers who witnessed the incident and reported it to the police station. CCTV footage from Noronha’s office, capturing the entire sequence of events, has also been submitted as evidence.

Motives Behind The Ghosalkar Attack

Noronha’s motives were reportedly fuelled by various grievances against Ghosalkar, including the filing of a rape case against him and alleged obstruction of his political aspirations. Additionally, Noronha believed Ghosalkar had informed the US consulate about the rape case, resulting in the rejection of his visa, which ultimately disrupted his lucrative poker tournaments abroad, a significant source of income for him.