Mumbai: Family Of Slain Abhishek Ghosalkar Accuses Police Of Inadequate Investigation, Demands Case Transfer

Family Of Slain Abhishek Ghosalkar Accuses Police Of Inadequate Investigation, Demands Case Transfer

Mumbai: The family of murdered former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Tuesday said they will soon approach the Bombay High Court to seek the transfer of the case to another agency. Ghosalkar, 41, was shot dead during a Facebook Live! allegedly by his old rival Mauris Noronha, 49, last month.

Noronha shot himself fatally after killing Ghosalkar. The gun used in the killing allegedly belonged to Noronha’s bodyguard, Amarendra Mishra, who was arrested by police.

Abhishek’s father, former Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Vinod Ghosalkar, and wife Tejaswai told the media on Tuesday that they police were not investigating the case properly.

Tejaswi told the media that on February 28, she had submitted additional evidence and CCTV footage to the investigation officer and the police commissioner of Mumbai.

“We had sought a thorough investigation into Amarendra Mishra, whose gun was used to kill Abhishek. Moreover, Mehul Parikh [who was present at the crime scene when the victim was fatally shot and was arrested by the police] and one unidentified man were seen roaming around the crime scene,” she said.

She said she had requested the police to invoke Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) along with 34 (intent to commit crime) of the Indian Penal Code but the police had refused to do so.

Vinod said that he had told the session court, which is hearing the case, that Noronha and Mishra had gone to buy cartridges for the gun. Mishra knew there was conflict between Noronha and Abhishek, he said.