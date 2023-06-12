Mumbai News: Western Railway Local Services Disrupted Due To Technical Snag At Churchgate; Trains Delayed By At Least 20 Mins

Trains on UP and Down lines in Western Railway corridor are running late | FPJ

Commuters on the Western Railway (WR) line are facing significant delays, with trains running as much as 25-30 minutes behind schedule. The primary cause of the disruptions is a point failure at Churchgate station, which occurred at 11:00 am. The technical snag, however, was rectified by the Western Railway by 12:15 am. According to WR officials due to cascading effect the trains were running late, at least by 10 to 15 minutes.

Point Failure at Churchgate Station

A point failure at Churchgate station has caused widespread delays and disruptions to train services on the Western Railway. The point failure, which refers to a malfunction in the switching mechanism responsible for track changes, led to the temporary disruption in train services at Churchgate station.

Cancellation of Train Services

In addition to the delays, some train services on the Western Railway have been cancelled, said a commuter. The cancellations have added to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by commuters.

Read Also Mumbai: Local trains on Western Railway delayed due to technical snag

Efforts to Resolve the Issue

The concerned officials worked diligently to address the problem, and by approximately 12:15 pm, the restoration process was completed. The official further stated that train operations were expected to return to normalcy shortly.

Services Affected on Sunday

On Sunday, a tree measuring approximately 12 meters in height snapped from its stem, resulting in its dry branches falling onto the down slow line tracks between Lower Parel and Prabhadevi stations of the Western Railway.

The fallen tree, located about 8-9 meters away from the tracks, obstructed the railway services in the affected section. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, causing temporary disruption to train operations in the area. Within a remarkably short span of 10 minutes, the concerned authorities efficiently cleared the fallen tree branches from the tracks.