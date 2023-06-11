Mumbai News: Tree Collapse Between Lower Parel and Prabhadevi Stations Temporarily Disrupts WR Services

A tree measuring approximately 12 meters in height snapped from its stem, causing its dry branches to fall onto the down slow line tracks between Lower Parel and Prabhadevi stations of Western Railway.

The tree, located about 8-9 meters away from the tracks, obstructed the railway services between Lower Parel and Prabhadevi.

The incident took place at around 5:30 pm. However, authorities acted swiftly to rectify the situation and ensure minimal disruption to the commuters.

"Within a mere 10 minutes, the concerned authorities managed to clear the fallen tree branches from the tracks. Their prompt response and efficient teamwork ensured that the train services could be restored without any further delay," said a WR official. Although the incident caused a temporary disruption, there were no reported injuries or casualties

"The railway services between Lower Parel and Prabhadevi have now returned to normal operations, and trains are running as per the regular schedule," he said.