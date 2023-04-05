 Mumbai: Local trains on Western Railway delayed due to technical snag
According to the information received, a Virar-bound local train had stopped between Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel for a little over five minutes due to technical glitch. Due to its cascading effect, the local train services were delayed.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Commuters waiting near a local train that was stopped due to technical snag. |

Mumbai: Local train services on 'Down' slow line of Western Railway were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to technical glitch.

Elaborating on the same, WR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "A Local  train stopped on down slow line ( towards Virar) between Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel from  7.01 am to 7.18 am due to pressure trouble, same was attended and services are running normal."

Passengers claimed that due to cascading effect few trains were running behind schedule up to 8.30 am.

