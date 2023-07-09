Mumbai News: Water Stock Rises To 23% With Heavy Rains, To Last For 69 Days

Representational image | PTI Photo

Mumbai: In the past week, heavy rainfall has contributed to an increase of 1.48 lakh million litres (ML) in water stock. As a result, the current water stock in the seven lakes has reached 23%, which will be sufficient for the next 69 days. However, the city is currently experiencing a 10% water cut starting from July 1.

The delayed onset of rainfall had exacerbated the water shortage situation in the city, with only 7% water remaining by the end of June. The lack of significant rainfall had prompted civic authorities to implement the water cut. Fortunately, the recent heavy showers in the catchment areas of the lakes have improved the water stock to some extent.

"We need a total water stock of 14.47 lakh ML for the entire year. Currently, all the lakes have a combined stock of 3.34 lakh ML, which is only 23% of the required amount. During the same period last year, the city had 4.18 lakh ML (28%) in stock," stated a senior civic official.

Although there are reserved stocks in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, the water cut will remain in place until the stock reaches a sufficient level, according to the official.

The state government has approved the allocation of 75,000 ML water stock from each of their two lakes. Currently, Upper Vaitarna has 92% water stock, while Bhatsa has reached 100% capacity. The BMC daily supplies 3,850 ML of water to the city, while the city's requirement stands at 4,500 ML per day.

Stock on (all figures in million litres)

July 1 - 1,85,972

July 9 - 3,34,529

Year - available stock on date

2023- 3,34,529

2022 - 4,18,129

2021 - 2,61,644

Current stock at lakes

Upper Vaitarna - reserve stock - 69691

Modak Sagar - 62,042

Tansa - 69,758

Middle Vaitarna - 62,553

Bhatsa - 1,23,047

Vehar - 12,173

Tulsi - 4,957