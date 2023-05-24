Mumbai: Depleting water supply forces BMC to get reserve stock to meet water shortage

representational image | pexels

The seven lakes supplying water to the city currently have 15.57 % of stock, which is the lowest point in the last three years. However, the civic authorities' only plan in crises is to get reserve stock. Relying on it, they have not yet decided to plan water cuts to save water till the arrival of monsoon.

Water Statistics

Last year, the water stock was 20.30% on May 24, and 16.37% in 2021. The civic body had imposed a 10% water cut on June 27, 2022 due to depleting water stock in the lakes. In August 2020 the city faced water cuts as levels in catchment areas of the lakes were low due to insufficient rainfall. While no water cut was imposed in 2019 owing to good rains, the BMC had imposed a 10% water cut in 2018, a 20% cut in 2016, and a 25% cut in 2014.

Background of Mumbai's Water Supply

Since the past decade it has been observed that rainfall is the only source of water for the city. Several projects such as a desalination plant, processing sewerage water that can be used for non-potable purposes etc. are still in the planning stage. Around 20% or 700 million litres of water is wasted daily due to pilferage and unauthorised connections. "Currently, in case of crises, drawing water from the reserves is the only solution on which we can rely," civic sources said.

The BMC supplies water from Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes located in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashik area. The BMC has written a letter to the state government to get water from the reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lake. The daily requirement of the city is around 4,200 million litres per day (MLD), while the BMC is supplying only 3,850 MLD.

Actionable Steps

"Considering the recent trends of rain patterns, the city requires an additional source of water. Unfortunately, even after a decade rainfall has been the only source to quench the city's thirst. The BMC has not even started a save water campaign or awareness among the citizens," said Ravi Raja, Congress leader and former Opposition leader P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "There is no immediate plan for water cuts."