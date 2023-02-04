BMC Budget 2023: ₹550 crore for new climate change resilient water source

Representational Image

The city’s reliance on its lakes for potable water causes anxiety every year during monsoon. To augment water supply, the BMC will work on the ambitious 200 million litres daily (MLD) desalination plant at Manori (expandable to 400 MLD later) and the construction of a new 2,000 MLD water treatment plant in Bhandup. The provision for both the projects is around ₹550 crore. Officials said this would be a climate change resilient source to tide over the gap between demand and supply.

Tender proposal is being finalised, bids to be invited soon

The plant will be constructed on 12 hectares in a village abutting the sea in the western suburbs. The tender proposal is being finalised and the bids will be invited on an international competitive bidding basis. The project, which alone has an allocation of Rs200 crore, was first mooted in 2007, but was cancelled due to high cost and land issues. It was revived in Oct 2020, when former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray showed interest.

The treatment plant at Bhandup (with capacity of 1,910 MLD) was built 44 years ago and is nearing completion of its useful life. With structural weaknesses creeping in, there's a need to build a new one, even as the old one will be kept operational in the interim.

Pilot project to make wastewater potable water in pipeline

Besides, the BMC is also planning a 12 MLD pilot project to make wastewater potable water. The Colaba sewage treatment plant has a provision of Rs32 crore and the process of appointing a consultant has begun.

Cost breakup

Hydraulic Engineering: ₹780 cr

Water Conveyance Tunnels: ₹433 cr

2000 MLD Water Treatment Plant: ₹350 cr

200 MLD Desalination Plant: ₹200 cr

Advance Tertiary Treatment at Colaba: ₹32 cr

Structural repairs of reservoirs: ₹119.50 cr

Rehabilitation and replacement of water mains: ₹136 cr

Read Also BMC Budget 2023: Mumbai civic body to train school students in these new age courses

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)