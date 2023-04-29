 Mumbai: BMC says city's lakes have only 25% water stock left, requests govt to utilise other water reserves in case of delayed monsoon
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Jagruti Katkar/ representative

Mumbai: The seven lakes that provide potable water to Mumbai have only 25% stock. The BMC has written to the state government and requested permission to use reserve water stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes in case of delayed monsoon.

The water supplying lakes are Upper Vaitarna, Madhya Vaitarna, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa and Vihar and have a combined capacity of 14,47,363 million litres (ML). While Mumbai’s requirement is 4,400ML per day, the BMC supplies 3,850 ML.

Leakage, evaporation are reasons for water's dipping levels

Water leakage and evaporation are two of the reasons for dipping levels, giving BMC’s hydraulic department a tough time to manage unhindered supply to the city. 

At present, the lakes have 3,71,916ML, which is 25.7% of the total stock. At this time in 2022, the lakes had 4,16,391ML, which was 28.77% of the total stock. 

Chief engineer of the hydraulic department, Purushottam Malvade said that as a precautionary measure, the BMC has sought permission to use reserve stock in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna. He said, “We can’t use that stock without the government’s permission. In case the monsoon gets delayed, we would need 75 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) from both the lakes.”

Navi Mumbai: NMMC rations water to meet demand ahead of delayed monsoon forecasted by IMD
