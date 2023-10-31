Mumbai News: Water Cut In Suburbs As BMC Plans Pipe Repairs | Representative Image/ Housing

Mumbai: As the BMC has planned repairs of old pipelines to plug water leakages, some parts of Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion, Wadala, Sewree, Matunga and Parel will not receive supply for a day. The work to fix the 300-1,800 mm diameter pipeline will start at 4am on November 2 and is likely to be completed by 4am the next day. Meanwhile, supply for some parts of the western suburbs from Santacruz to Goregaon was shut for 15 hours due to a structural audit of Veravali 1 and 2 reservoirs on Tuesday.

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 million litres of water per day. However, more than 20% is lost due to leakages. The civic team of the hydraulic engineering department had detected leakages at a few places that require repairs.

Box:

Wards to be affected

M-East: Ahilyabai Holkar Marg, Rafiq Nagar, Adharsh Nagar, Cheetah Camp, Trombay

M-West: Chembur Gavthane, Swastik Park, Lal Dongar, Maitri Park, Moti Baug,

N: Ghatkopar East, Vidyavihar, Rajawadi Hospital, Pant Nagar

