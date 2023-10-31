Mumbai News: BMC's T Ward Issues Notice To Mulund Construction Site For Non-Compliance | File pic

Mumbai: A ward-level flying squad has been deployed to inspect construction sites, ensuring builders adhere to air pollution prevention guidelines. Recently, the first stop work notice was issued to a construction site in Mulund West, which failed to comply with 13 specified conditions.

Notice to 'Prestige City'

The notice from the BMC states that the flying squad, designated for air pollution mitigation in T ward, visited the construction site of 'Prestige City' in Mulund (W) on October 27. The builder was found in violation of 13 conditions. The builder has been directed to install sprinklers and anti-smog guns within 15 and 30 days, respectively, from the date of the guidelines' issuance (October 25). Failure to comply will result in the site being sealed. The notice was issued by an assistant engineer from the building and factory department of T ward.

Ajay Patne, assistant commissioner of T ward, was unavailable for comment. The BMC recently issued new guidelines to curb air pollution caused by construction sites across the city, outlining various measures to minimize their impact on air quality.