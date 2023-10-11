Mumbai News: After Crocodile Incident, Private Zoo Gets BMC Notice | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has issued notice to privately-managed M/s Marine Aqua Zoo, warning it to demolish six temporary structures built “without necessary permissions” in 15 days. Recently, a baby crocodile had sneaked into a civic-run swimming pool and the municipality claimed that the creature came from the zoo. Based on its complaint, the forest department had also sent a notice to the zoo.

The notice was issued by the G-North ward under the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act. If the structures are not razed within the given timeframe, it would be cleared by the BMC, read the letter.

