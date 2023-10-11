 Mumbai News: After Crocodile Incident, Private Zoo Gets BMC Notice
Recently, a baby crocodile had sneaked into a civic-run swimming pool and the municipality claimed that the creature came from the zoo.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Mumbai: The BMC has issued notice to privately-managed M/s Marine Aqua Zoo, warning it to demolish six temporary structures built “without necessary permissions” in 15 days. Recently, a baby crocodile had sneaked into a civic-run swimming pool and the municipality claimed that the creature came from the zoo. Based on its complaint, the forest department had also sent a notice to the zoo.

The notice was issued by the G-North ward under the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act. If the structures are not razed within the given timeframe, it would be cleared by the BMC, read the letter. 

Mumbai News: Baby Crocodile Rescued from Dadar Swimming Pool Traced Back to Nearby Private Zoo; CCTV...
