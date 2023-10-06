 Mumbai News: Baby Crocodile Rescued from Dadar Swimming Pool Traced Back to Nearby Private Zoo; Investigation Underway
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Baby crocodile rescued from swimming pool | FPJ

Mumbai: A baby crocodile found in the Dadar swimming pool has been traced back to a nearby private zoo, as revealed by CCTV footage. The BMC has filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police station, urging them to investigate the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a sanitation worker discovered a two-foot-long baby crocodile in the Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool at 5:30 am, just before it opened to the public. BMC, in a statement, explained that the crocodile was safely rescued with the help of experts and temporarily placed in a drum. The lifeguards and swimming pool staff immediately alerted the Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and Forest Department. The swimming pool authorities have initiated the process of transferring the reptile to the forest department for its release back into its natural habitat.

Allegations have surfaced that the crocodile might have escaped from the adjacent private zoo. However, the zoo owner denied these claims, stating that there were no crocodiles in their facility.

article-image

Pressure Mounts on Private Zoo Owner

CCTV footage from the swimming pool revealed that the aforementioned reptile entered the pool area around 2:15 am through the pool gate. Consequently, the challenges faced by the private zoo owner have intensified.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande made allegations against the private zoo and demanded action against it.

"This matter falls under the Wildlife Protection Act. Hence, the case has been transferred to the forest department. The baby crocodile has been handed over to them after completing the necessary documentation," said a senior police officer.

article-image
