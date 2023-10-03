Mumbai News: 2-Ft-Long Baby Crocodile Found In BMC's Swimming Pool Near Dadar's Shivaji Park (Watch) |

Mumbai: A baby crocodile was found in the Olympic size swimming pool of Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool in Dadar's Shivaji Park area at around 5:30 am on Tuesday. This 2-foot-long puppy was successfully caught with the help of experts and the process of handing it over to the department is underway.

Also, an inquiry will be made as to where the baby crocodile came from in the swimming pool and accordingly the necessary preventive care will be taken in the future, Deputy Commissioner (Parks) Shri. Kishore Gandhi informed.

A video of the incident has surfaced online showcasing the crocodile puppy casually swimming in the pool, making rounds here and there.

Details On The Incident

Giving more information about this, swimming pool and theatre coordinator Sandeep Vaishampayan said that every morning the swimming pool is carefully inspected by the concerned staff before opening it for the members. According to this, while inspecting the swimming pool at around 5.30 am today, a baby crocodile was found in the Olympic size racing swimming pool.

After that, with the help of experts, taking immediate action, this puppy was caught safely. This information has been given that necessary action is being taken to hand over this puppy to the Forest Department.

Reports also suggest that a swimming pool cleanliness employee was injured while capturing the crocodile puppy. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and received timely medical assistance leading to his quick recovery.

