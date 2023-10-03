Mumbai's Living Statue, 'Gold Man' Faces Alleged Police Brutality At Bandra Bandstand; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing disturbing scenes of alleged police brutality faced by a popular street artist in Mumbai. Girjesh Goud, who is popularly known as 'The Living Statue' or 'Golden Man' was manhandled by a drunk police constable at the Bandra Bandstand on Monday night.

Goud Narrates Whole Incident In Social Media Post

Goud himself shared a video of the incident on his social media account and also shared details on the incident. He captioned his post as, "This video was shot yesterday around 8pm at Bandra Bandstand. This drunk police constable came to me and launched an assault using his baton. I tried to stop him and also asked him why he was beating me, but he continued his assault."

"Later, he held me by my neck, choking my breath. I requested him multiple times to let go off me, but he didn't let me loose. Meanwhile, he also threatened to take me to the police station and file a case against me. I'm an artist, who has no one but my Instagram (fans) family. I request you all to share this video as much as possible," he wrote further.

In the video, one can see the policeman in a drunken state, launching an attack on Goud. Luckily there were people around who immediately intervened in the matter. However, the arrogant cop didn't bother about the resistance by the crowd and continued his assault. He was then taken away from Goud by the end of the video.

Video Sparks Widespread Outage

This incident has sparked massive outage on the social media bringing widespread criticism to the police department. People have come forward in support of the artist who has been performing all over city and has gained significant fame through his art in recent times. On the other side, the police is being slammed over such behaviour despite being the protectors of the citizens.

