Mumbai: Crocodile rescued from box kept on footpath

Representative image | FPNS

A crocodile aged around seven months was rescued on Tuesday from the city's Don Taki area. Notably, the creature was kept enclosed in a box which was lying on a footpath.

Received tip-off from animal rights activist

Acting on a tip-off from animal rights activist Jahra Ruhani, a team led by Forest Officer Pankaj Gadhari raided the place on the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and discovered several junk boxes lying around. When one of the boxes was opened, a 1.2-feet-long crocodile was found within.

Subsequently, the surrounding area was searched and even locals were questioned. But nothing concrete came to the fore. According to sources, the locality is still dominated by Dawood gang and its members might be behind the crime, which is the reason for everyone being tight-lipped.

Will scan CCTV footage to find culprit: RFO

Range Forest Officer (RFO), Mumbai, Rakesh Bhoir said, “We will scan the CCTV footage of the spot to find out who brought the crocodile in a box. A letter in this regard has been written to the local police for procuring the footage.”

Another official said that the creature might have been kept hidden, with the intention of smuggling it abroad. When queried about the involvement of any gang, Bhoir said that a first information report has been filed and every angle is being probed.

After being rescued, the crocodile was taken to a veterinary and subsequently kept under medical observation.