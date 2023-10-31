 Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Genome Sequencing Of Dengue Virus
Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Genome Sequencing Of Dengue Virus

As per the data provided by the public health department, 4,384 dengue cases were recorded from January 1 to October 22, of which 3,675 were reported from July 1.

Swapnil Mishra Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Genome Sequencing Of Dengue Virus

The unabated rise in dengue cases across the city, especially the western suburbs, has forced the BMC to conduct whole genome sequencing to know the exact cause. The civic body will collect 180-200 samples from patients. Officials said the numbers have surpassed the 2016 data and it has become important to understand the strains causing the surge. As per the data provided by the public health department, 4,384 dengue cases were recorded from January 1 to October 22, of which 3,675 were reported from July 1.

Genome sequencing will play crucial role like during Covid-19

Dengue is caused by four different serotypes of the virus (called DENV 1, DENV 2, DENV 3, and DENV 4), and infection can occur by any one or more than one of the four serotypes. These four serotypes are further subdivided into distinct genotypes. However, for better understanding of which dengue strain is circulating at present, genome sequencing will play a crucial role like it did during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings will also help the researchers developing vaccines against dengue, said a senior health official.

