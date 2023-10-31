Mumbai: Phone, Tablet Seized From Cox & Kings Promoter During Ongoing Treatment

Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar |

Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, the promoter of Cox & Kings Company, who is currently under medical care while facing a fraud case involving approximately ₹3700 crore, had a mobile phone and tablet seized from his possession.

Kerkar, who had been incarcerated at Arthur Road Jail in 2020, was subsequently admitted to Bombay Hospital for health treatment based on a High Court order, where he has been receiving care for the past four months. To ensure his security, local police forces were assigned to monitor him in two shifts.

Surprisingly, despite the presence of the police, a mobile phone, tablet, and charger were found in Kerkar's possession during a recent visit by officials from Arthur Road Jail to the hospital. The duration of his access to the mobile phone is currently under investigation.

Matter reported to local police station

Immediately following the discovery of the mobile phone and tablet in Kerkar's possession, the jail authorities reported the matter to the local Azad Maidan police station.

Kerkar is currently facing several cases from both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The ED is actively investigating a minimum of 10 cases related to Kerkar, with two additional cases registered against him and Cox & Kings by the EOW.

Kerkar stands accused of misappropriating funds by obtaining loans from various banks, with an estimated embezzlement amounting to approximately ₹3700 crore. The case continues to unfold as investigations progress.

