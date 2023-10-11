 Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids At Vikhroli Residence (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids At Vikhroli Residence (Watch)

Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids At Vikhroli Residence (Watch)

According to him, Wahid Sheikh called the emergency number 100, and though local police arrived, they did not take any action. Meanwhile, NIA officials were attempting to break his door.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids At Vikhroli Residence (Watch) |

Mumbai: Wahid Sheikh has filed an online complaint with the Mumbai Commissioner's Office regarding an NIA raid conducted at his home early in the morning.

In his complaint, he mentioned that a few individuals arrived at his home around 5:00 AM, knocked on his door, and when he refused to open it, they forcefully broke the main door and damaged the CCTV camera installed in his home. They refused to disclose their identity,also not provide any notice,and threatened him.

According to him, he called the emergency number 100, and though local police arrived, they did not take any action. Meanwhile, NIA officials were attempting to break his second door.

Sheikh Was Acquitted In 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case

Wahid Sheikh was acquitted in the 7/11 blast case a few years ago and is currently working as a social activist and operating the INOCENT NETWORK organization.

According to NIA officials, the NIA is conducting raids across 6 states in the PFI-related case RC 31/2022/NIA/DLI."

Read Also
NIA Crackdown On PFI: Raids Underway At Vikhroli Residence Of Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Mumbai Train...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Daily Hearings Scheduled In Bombay High Court For Tarapur Anushakti Prakalp Pidit Janata...

Mumbai: Daily Hearings Scheduled In Bombay High Court For Tarapur Anushakti Prakalp Pidit Janata...

Mumbai BJP To Counter Doubts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakhe' With Series Of...

Mumbai BJP To Counter Doubts on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakhe' With Series Of...

FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV Cops Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost in Power Snap Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV Cops Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost in Power Snap Fraud

Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids...

Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids...

Bombay HC Allows Physically & Mentally Disabled Woman to Undergo Medical Termination Of Pregnancy

Bombay HC Allows Physically & Mentally Disabled Woman to Undergo Medical Termination Of Pregnancy