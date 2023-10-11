Mumbai News: Wahid Sheikh, Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Blasts Case Files Complaint Regarding NIA Raids At Vikhroli Residence (Watch) |

Mumbai: Wahid Sheikh has filed an online complaint with the Mumbai Commissioner's Office regarding an NIA raid conducted at his home early in the morning.

In his complaint, he mentioned that a few individuals arrived at his home around 5:00 AM, knocked on his door, and when he refused to open it, they forcefully broke the main door and damaged the CCTV camera installed in his home. They refused to disclose their identity,also not provide any notice,and threatened him.

According to him, he called the emergency number 100, and though local police arrived, they did not take any action. Meanwhile, NIA officials were attempting to break his second door.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sheikh Was Acquitted In 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case

Wahid Sheikh was acquitted in the 7/11 blast case a few years ago and is currently working as a social activist and operating the INOCENT NETWORK organization.

According to NIA officials, the NIA is conducting raids across 6 states in the PFI-related case RC 31/2022/NIA/DLI."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)