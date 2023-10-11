NIA Crackdown On PFI: Raids Underway At Vikhroli Residence Of Acquitted Accused In 7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Case |

Mumbai: NIA carried out searches at Abdul Wahid Shaikh's Vikhroli residence early in the morning on Wednesday. Wahid Shaikh was acquitted in the 7/11 blast case. According to sources, he is operating the organization 'Innocent Network,' which is suspected to have links with the PFI suspicious activities.

NIA also carried searches at multiple locations in various states including Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan and NCR to dismantle the PFI module

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Multpile Raids Across Maharashtra

The NIA conducted raids at approximately five locations in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and several districts in Maharashtra. In addition to Abdul Wahid Shaikh's Vikhroli residence, the NIA team conducted searches in Bhivandi, Mumbra and various other districts in Maharashtra.

According to sources, several registered organizations and operatives are suspected to be involved in re-establishing the PFI under a new name and engaging in suspicious activities and fundraising operations.

Sources also report that the NIA detained approximately 7 to 10 individuals from different places due to suspicions of their involvement in these suspicious operations and fundraising activities for the PFI.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)