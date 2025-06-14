Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Flyover To Open Today At 4 PM; BMC Highlights 30-Minute Reduction In Travel Time & Shares Key Details | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: A major infrastructure milestone has been achieved as the long-awaited flyover connecting Vikhroli East and West is now ready for public use. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that the new flyover, which links Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Vikhroli West to the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East, will be open to vehicular traffic at 4:00 PM on Saturday, 14th June 2025.

The flyover, which is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area, will reduce travel time between the two sides of Vikhroli by approximately 30 minutes. The structure spans a total length of 615 metres and has a width of 12 metres, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles.

The project was developed in three phases, with the construction involving the placement of 18 spans of girders. Out of the total 19 supporting piers, 12 have been constructed on the eastern side and the remaining 7 on the western side. A key feature added for public convenience is a traffic holding bay on the western approach of the flyover, which will help manage vehicle flow and reduce traffic jams.

This flyover project was executed by the Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It is considered a vital link to improve connectivity between the eastern and western parts of Vikhroli and is part of the broader efforts to enhance road infrastructure across the city.

An X post shared by the BMC highlighted the key technical details of the project and emphasised the importance of the new flyover in easing local traffic congestion and enabling a faster commute for Mumbaikars. The opening marks the successful completion of a major civic infrastructure project aimed at enhancing urban mobility.