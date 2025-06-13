Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Scholar Batches’ And Career Guidance For High-Scoring 10th Graders

Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini addresses education reforms at BMC seminar | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: From the current academic year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) school education department will start 'scholar batches' for the 10th board students who have scored more than 80% marks in ninth standard.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar said that the results for 10th standard has been remarkable this year and announced that the BMC is starting weekly career guidance classes every Saturday for its municipal school students.

In an seminar held in Mumbai, Additional municipal commissioner Amit Saini said that BMC school students have to be prepared for tests under Nipun Bharat Mission, launched by Ministry of Education, where students in the year 2027. The objective of this mission is to ensure that every student acquires basic literacy and numeracy skills by third standard.