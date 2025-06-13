 Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector Bridge To Open From June 14; CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates BMC On Completion (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the 615-metre bridge connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Vikhroli to the Eastern Expressway will open on June 14 at 4 PM.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The much-awaited 615-metre Vikhroli East-West Connector bridge will open for traffic from 4 PM on June 14, 2025. This important bridge connects Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Vikhroli to the Eastern Expressway, and its opening is expected to ease heavy traffic congestion in the area, especially during the monsoon season.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for completing this vital infrastructure project. He, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, decided to open the bridge immediately without waiting for any formal inauguration, prioritising citizen convenience.

An X post shared by the Maharashtra Chief Minister featured a video of the newly completed Vikhroli East-West Connector bridge, which is set to open for traffic at 4 PM on Saturday, June 14, 2025. In the post, the CM stated, “We have directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the police to open this bridge for traffic from 4 PM on Saturday, June 14, 2025.”

He also mentioned that the bridge construction was ordered in 2018 during Fadnavis’s tenure as chief minister, with a total cost of Rs 104.77 crore. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg often faces severe traffic jams during the rains, causing discomfort to commuters. The new bridge aims to address this problem by improving connectivity between the western and eastern parts of Mumbai.

article-image

The Vikhroli East-West Connector is a significant development that strengthens Mumbai’s road network. It promises shorter travel times and better traffic flow in one of the city’s busiest areas, marking an important step forward in urban infrastructure and public welfare.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Policy For Slums On Hill Slopes

On Thursday, June 12, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, conducted a high-level review meeting with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) at the Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill. The purpose of the meeting was to speed up ongoing rehabilitation projects and introduce specific reforms to tackle key urban issues.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis highlighted the dangers faced by slums situated on hill slopes, especially in Mumbai. He instructed the SRA to create a dedicated policy focused on relocating slum residents living in landslide-prone zones. "These settlements are extremely vulnerable during the monsoon. A focused policy is urgently needed to ensure their safety," he said.

