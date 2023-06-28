Mumbai News: Vande Bharat Express Receives Grand Welcome As It Commences Inaugural Run From Madgaon To CSMT

FPJ

The Madgaon - CSMT Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train, was greeted with great enthusiasm as it arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on its inaugural run from Goa on Tuesday. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, along with other leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the passengers on board with sweets and bouquets of roses.

Covering a distance of 586 km, the inaugural journey of the Vande Bharat Express took approximately 10.15 hours, making its way through seven official halts where it received a warm reception with drum beats, flowers, and spirited slogans.

Maharashtra PWD minister Ravindra Chavan was travelling onboard the train from Madgaon itself, while Shiv Sena (UBT faction) Vinayak Raut, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, and BJP ex-MLA Pramod Jathar boarded the train at different stations during the inaugural run.

Shinde inspected the train's coaches thoroughly

Chief Minister Shinde took the opportunity to inspect the train's coaches thoroughly at the CSMT. Furthermore, several cultural programs were organized within the premises to celebrate the occasion, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Central Railway has announced the train's schedule for the monsoon season, which will be in effect from Wednesday until October 31. During this period, the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (22229/22230) will operate three times a week. Departing from Mumbai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from Madgaon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, passengers can now avail themselves of the train's convenient services.

Vande Bharat Express to run six days a week from November

Looking ahead to the non-monsoon timetable, starting from November 1, the Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, with the exception of Fridays. It is anticipated that the train will cover the distance in approximately 8 hours. Departing from CSMT at 5.25 am, it will reach Madgaon at 1.10 pm. The return journey will see the train depart from Madgaon at 2.20 pm and arrive at CSMT at 10.25 pm.

During the monsoon season, the journey duration is expected to be around 10 hours. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the train will leave CSMT at 5.25 am, reaching Madgaon at 3 pm. Conversely, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, it will depart from Madgaon at 12.20 pm and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 10.25 pm.

