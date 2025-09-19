 Mumbai News: Tree Collapse Near Marine Lines Station Damages Vehicles, Disrupts Traffic On MK Road
Mumbai News: Tree Collapse Near Marine Lines Station Damages Vehicles, Disrupts Traffic On MK Road

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Tree collapse near Marine Lines Station damages vehicles, disrupts traffic for over an hour | File Photo

Mumbai: On Friday evening, a tree collapsed near the church on M.K. Road, close to Marine Lines Station (East). Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, vehicles parked along the road sustained damage. The traffic on M.K. Road was affected for nearly one and a half hours due to the blockage caused by the fallen tree.

Vehicles Damaged, Traffic Disrupted

According to information from the BMC's Disaster Management Department, the incident occurred around 5:30 PM on Friday, when a tree collapsed on vehicles parked along the roadside near the church on M.K. Road. The falling tree damaged vehicles and caused disruption to vehicular traffic.

BEST Bus Services Affected

Additionally, several BEST bus services operating on the route were affected. Southbound bus routes A89, A82, 87, A121, A122, A132, and A106, heading from Marine Lines Station towards Churchgate, were diverted via Dr. Morais Chowk towards Metro.

Road Cleared, Traffic Resumes

A civic team arrived at the site shortly after the incident and began clearance operations. The tree was successfully removed by 7:00 PM, following which the road was reopened and normal traffic movement resumed.

