Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Pictorial Exhibition Showcasing Development Projects On 9th Anniversary

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: To mark its 9th anniversary, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) inaugurated a pictorial exhibition showcasing the various development projects completed and proposed over the past nine years.

The exhibition was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruh and was inaugurated by MLA Prashant Thakur.

Dignitaries Attend Inauguration

The event was attended by Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gavde, former corporators , senior officials of the PMC, and other dignitaries.

Citizens Invited to Visit

During the inauguration, MLA Prashant Thakur reviewed the exhibition and praised the innovative initiative. The PMC administration urged all citizens to visit the exhibition and learn about the city’s development initiatives.

Exhibition Open To Public

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 1st October to 9th October 2025.

