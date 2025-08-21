 Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

The incessant rains from last week have covered up the monsoon lull of August and the rainfall for the season for Mumbai has crossed 83% of the total average annual rainfall. From June 1 this year, Colaba observatory has recorded 1536.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2335.4 mm of rainfall, which is 544.6 mm above normal.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Out of the total tree/branches that collapsed in these four days, the highest 77 were reported in the western suburbs, 41 in the eastern suburbs and 44 in the city area were reported. |

Mumbai: The city got a relief from the six-day-long incessant rainspell on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not sounded any alert for heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar; however, moderate rains are expected for the next five days.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate rain and occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The incessant rains from last week have covered up the monsoon lull of August and the rainfall for the season for Mumbai has crossed 83% of the total average annual rainfall. From June 1 this year, Colaba observatory has recorded 1536.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2335.4 mm of rainfall, which is 544.6 mm above normal.

Meanwhile, the city also recorded a high number of tree collapses during this intense downpour. As per the BMC data, during the heavy rainfall from August 17 to August 20, a total of 162 incidents of tree falls were reported in Mumbai, with two people suffering injuries. Out of the total tree/branches that collapsed in these four days, the highest 77 were reported in the western suburbs, 41 in the eastern suburbs and 44 in the city area were reported. However, activists say the number of tree/branch collapses is much higher, as many incidents go unreported.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Read Also
BMC Spends ₹8 Crore To Sterilize Over 60k Stray Dogs, But Still Dog Menace Persists In Bhopal
article-image

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “This year, due to extensive road concretisation, several trees got uprooted from their roots. Many citizens injured by falling branches do not report such incidents, and only severe injury or death cases reach disaster management. The BMC must ensure tree roots are not damaged or infected during road works to prevent weakening.” He added that a scientific tree audit, proper breathing space around trees during concreting, regular health checks, and citizen-friendly reporting systems are needed to reduce tree fall risks in the city, especially during the monsoon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast,...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters