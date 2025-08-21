Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Out of the total tree/branches that collapsed in these four days, the highest 77 were reported in the western suburbs, 41 in the eastern suburbs and 44 in the city area were reported. |

Mumbai: The city got a relief from the six-day-long incessant rainspell on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not sounded any alert for heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar; however, moderate rains are expected for the next five days.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate rain and occasional gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The incessant rains from last week have covered up the monsoon lull of August and the rainfall for the season for Mumbai has crossed 83% of the total average annual rainfall. From June 1 this year, Colaba observatory has recorded 1536.2 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2335.4 mm of rainfall, which is 544.6 mm above normal.

Meanwhile, the city also recorded a high number of tree collapses during this intense downpour. As per the BMC data, during the heavy rainfall from August 17 to August 20, a total of 162 incidents of tree falls were reported in Mumbai, with two people suffering injuries. Out of the total tree/branches that collapsed in these four days, the highest 77 were reported in the western suburbs, 41 in the eastern suburbs and 44 in the city area were reported. However, activists say the number of tree/branch collapses is much higher, as many incidents go unreported.

Civic activist Anil Galgali said, “This year, due to extensive road concretisation, several trees got uprooted from their roots. Many citizens injured by falling branches do not report such incidents, and only severe injury or death cases reach disaster management. The BMC must ensure tree roots are not damaged or infected during road works to prevent weakening.” He added that a scientific tree audit, proper breathing space around trees during concreting, regular health checks, and citizen-friendly reporting systems are needed to reduce tree fall risks in the city, especially during the monsoon.