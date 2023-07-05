Mumbai News: Traffic Regulations In Place For VVIP Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple On Thursday; Check Details

Representative Images

The visit of a VVIP to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, located in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Division, Mumbai, on 6th July 2023, will necessitate temporary traffic arrangements and regulations, as per a press note released today.

During the VVIP's visit, the following traffic regulations will be enforced between 14:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs on 6th July 2023:

S. K. Bole Road Closure: S. K. Bole road will be closed for all types of vehicles from Portuguese Church Junction to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction during the visit of the Hon'ble VVIP. Motorists can opt for an alternate route: Proceed from Portuguese Church Junction to Gokhale Road, Jakhadevi Junction (right turn), Shankar Ghanekar Road, Sant Rohidas Chowk (Back side entry gate of Shri Siddhivinayak Temple), Leningrad Chowk, and Appasaheb Marathe Road/Sayani Road to reach their desired destination. Kashinath Dhuru Road Closure: Kashinath Dhuru Road will be closed for all types of vehicles from Kashinath Dhuru Junction to Aagar Bazar Circle. However, after the departure of the Hon'ble VVIP party, traffic movement will be regulated and controlled from Aagar Bazar Chowk towards Portuguese Church via S.K. Bole Road. Motorists can consider an alternate route: Proceed from Kashinath Dhuru Junction towards Gokhle Road, Portuguese Church Junction via Aagar Bazar Chowk through Kashinath Dhuru Road (left turn), MTNL Road (right turn), Govind Patvardhan Road, and Gokhle Road.

The Mumbai Traffic Department, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. Charge H.Q. & Central), has urged all commuters to adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth and secure visit for the VVIP.