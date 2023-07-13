Mumbai News: Top Air India officials File Cheating Case Against Builder | Freepik

Mumbai: A case has been filed at DN Nagar Police Station against developer Suresh Meghraj Shroff for allegedly cheating people in the name of selling flats. Captain Paresh Nerurkar, deputy general manager at Air India, has filed the complaint. The case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, as well as under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (Financial Institutions) Act, 1999.

According to the FIR, Capt Nerurkar, along with his wife, who is also a deputy GM at Air India, became acquainted with Shroff a few years ago. In 2013, Capt Nerurkar received information that Shroff had initiated a redevelopment project in Andheri (West). The couple booked four flats on the 17th floor along with four parking slots. Two flats, measuring 830 square feet, were priced at Rs1.12 crore each, while the other two, measuring 631 square feet each, were priced at Rs95 lakh each. Additionally, they paid Rs5 lakh for the four parking slots. Capt Nerurkar issued a cheque for Rs82 lakh as down payment. However, when he inquired about the allotment letters, Shroff allegedly made excuses.

Handover promised in 2017

Eventually, on October 14, 2014, Shroff gave allotment letters for all four flats and assured the Nerurkars that the flats would be ready by 2017. However, by 2017, he had not even laid the foundation of the building. Capt Nerurkar later discovered that Shroff had not obtained permission for the 17th floor when he checked the RERA site.

As per the FIR, not only Capt Nerurkar, but few other individuals were also allegedly deceived by Shroff. Some people had given crores of rupees to the developer. Capt Nerurkar stated: “I filed a complaint almost a year ago. The police have only now registered my FIR.”

Shroff said: “The complaint is based on distorted facts. The money was advanced by the complainant on purely commercial terms, which we are ready to repay. The nature of this complaint merely shows that the complainant is trying to misuse the security money offered.”

Pointers:

4

Number of flats booked

830sqft

Size of two flats

Rs1.12cr

Cost of each flat

631sqft

Size of other two flats

Rs95L

Cost of each of the other two flats

Rs5L

Cost of four parking slots